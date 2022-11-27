Published November 27, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Michigan Wolverines have swept through the college football season with a spotless 12-0 record led by their head honcho Jim Harbaugh. While the short-term goal for Harbaugh obviously revolves around winning a national championship, his success could open the door for another shot at an NFL head coaching gig.

While Jim Harbaugh has been vocal about being happy in Michigan, there’s a difference between being content with where you are and reaching for where you want to be. The Wolverines coach interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings opening earlier this year and while he stated after getting turned down that his wandering eye was a “one-time thing”, it’s hard to imagine that if another NFL team comes knocking, he won’t welcome them in.

There’s a true distinction in his eyes between a Super Bowl win and a national title, with the former clearly weighing much heavier in significance to Jim Harbaugh. Weeks before the end of the season, Harbaugh was asked about another NFL team potentially offering him a shot. He reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan, but his “unfinished business” line spoke volumes.

Via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Jim Harbaugh told Gene Wojciechowski of ESPN in an interview that was televised on Labor Day weekend. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

With the Michigan Wolverines all but assured of a spot in the College Football Playoff, the spotlight will be shining even brighter on Jim Harbaugh in the weeks to come.