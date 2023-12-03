Jim Harbaugh says that the Michigan Wolverines are thrilled to be playing 'iconic' Alabama in the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff will feature two of the most well-known and popular programs in the history of the sport facing off in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day when top-ranked Michigan faces Alabama. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh described the matchup against Nick Saban's Crimson Tide as “iconic.”

The Michigan-Alabama matchup almost certainly will capture the attention of the nation's football fans. The winner of that game will face the winner of the other College Football Playoff semifinal between the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns in the national championship game. Washington and Texas will meet in the Sugar Bowl, and that game will also take place on New Year's Day.

Jim Harbaugh said he was thrilled that the Wolverines are facing the Crimson Tide in the playoff game. “We're excited to face them. It's iconic. It's Alabama and Roll Tide. Man, doesn't get any better to be playing in the Rose Bowl, also — just gonna appreciate the tradition of the Rose Bowl, playing a great team like Alabama. I mean, it always has meaning.”

Michigan earned its spot atop the CFP rankings by defeating Iowa in the Big Ten championship game by a 26-0 margin and putting together a 13-0 record this season. Alabama gained the No. 4 spot following its 27-24 triumph over Georgia in the SEC title game. The Crimson Tide brings a 12-1 record into the postseason game, having suffered its only loss against Texas.

This year's playoff is steeped in controversy because undefeated Florida State was denied an opportunity to participate, and the same holds for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.