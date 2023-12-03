Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh sent his team a 'locked in' message ahead of Big Ten Championship Game

As Michigan football begins to play in the Big Ten Championship Game, coach Jim Harbaugh is returning to the sidelines after his three game suspension for the sign-stealing scandal. Despite having no Harbaugh, the Wolverines still won their final three regular season games under coach Sherrone Merrone. This clinched a berth in the Big Ten title game, and most likely a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Still, it's important for the Wolverines to not look past their current opponent in Iowa football, who is 10-2. Ahead of the game, Harbaugh sent his players a message.

“We're excited to take this ball team out and have a chance to win a championship,” Harbaugh told Jenny Taft. “We have to play good. That's what we're most focused on is us playing good football. We can't turn the ball over against this team, they're really good at getting the ball from you, they're really good in the kicking game. We're gonna have to play really good defense, tackle. The team that does that best is going to win … I couldn't be more proud [of this team]. Just keep doing you, it's working. Go out there, give it your very best and play as hard as you can, as fast as you can and as long as you can and don't worry,” via FOX Sports.

If Michigan football wins, they'll go 12-0 and secure a spot in the Playoff. More importantly, they'll get a chance to avenge their disappointing early exit to TCU last year.