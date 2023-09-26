The Michigan football program has beaten Ohio State football the last two seasons, capitalizing with a Big Ten championship each time. On Saturday night, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day called out former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz for his comments on the Buckeyes' program, making an ‘Ohio vs. the World' boast that had fans talking.

Day called out ex-Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz for his criticism of Ohio State football's alleged lack of physicality on Saturday. He said that his team has taken on an “Ohio against the world” mentality in postgame comments that went viral.

"I like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here… It's always been Ohio against the world and it will continue to be Ohio against the world." —Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. pic.twitter.com/rQr2K7FfFZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2023

Holtz said earlier that day that Ohio State football had been beaten by the Wolverines and other top programs because of their lack of physicality.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh returned this past Saturday after a long and productive layoff against Rutgers, helping to lead the Wolverines to a 31-7 win over the previously unbeaten Scarlet Knights. Michigan football is projected to win all but one of its upcoming games, and is now ranked second in the country behind Georgia football.

Recently former Michigan football lineman Mike Morris, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks this past April, took aim at Day's ‘Ohio vs. the World' narrative, calling the Buckeyes' head man ‘delusional' for his post-game comments on Twitter.

Always ranked in the top 4 every year in the NCAA, always got the best receiving core, and get praised for everything yall do, and everybody against you? Delusional! — 〽️oney 〽️ike (@Mikemoris87) September 25, 2023

Some fans piled on Day in the comments section of Morris' post.

“Imagine making a playoff game without playing in a conference championship game,” one fan said, referencing Ohio State football's 2023 postseason.

“Day is the kid who inherited a billion dollar enterprise from his daddy, and is trying to convince everyone that he earned his way to the top,” a Michigan fan added on Twitter, in what seemed like an ode to Harbaugh's ‘third base' comments on Urban Meyer's successor in Columbus.

“I thought UM players were supposed to be smart?” another fan, presumably a Buckeyes supporter, also added.

Morris was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury last week by the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Michigan football is preparing to take on Nebraska on the road this coming Saturday. Ohio State football is preparing to take on Tua Tagovailoa's brother Tualia and the Maryland Terrapins in Columbus.