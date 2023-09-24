The Ohio State football team has been known for winning blowouts over inferior teams in recent years, but hasn't exactly been known for wins in close games. On Saturday in a hostile environment, Coach Ryan Day's team stunned the college football world, and superfan LeBron James, with a walk-off, last play win over Notre Dame football that Day couldn't help but savor.

Lou Holtz, the national title winning former Notre Dame coach, predicted an Irish win prior to the game in comments that surprised many in their starkness.

Holtz took a few shots at Coach Day prior to the game that fired up Ohio State football fans from The Buckeye State to the Pacific Coast. Holtz called out the Buckeyes' lack of physicality while drudging up the team's losses to rival Michigan along with top notch SEC and ACC programs.

“You look at Coach Day, and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes,” Holtz said prior the game. “We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody beats him because they’re more physical than Ohio State.”

Day ran out of breath while firing back at Holtz following Ohio State football's 17-14 walk-off win over Sam Hartman, Coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame football.

"TOUCHDOWN OHIO STATE. THEY WALK IT OFF AT NOTRE DAME STADIUM." Ohio State's Chip Trayanum scores on a one-yard run to give the Buckeyes a victory against Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/DpCgbBuRvk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

"I like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here… It's always been Ohio against the world and it will continue to be Ohio against the world." —Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. pic.twitter.com/rQr2K7FfFZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2023

Ohio State football's win came on a night when team superfan LeBron James questioned Day's play-calling, only to witness, and celebrate, a walk-off win in South Bend.

Day and the Ohio State football team outgained Notre Dame by a final count of 366 yards to 351 yards on the evening, but it was the last play that made all the difference, as James noted in his post afterward.

Next up for the Buckeyes is a home matchup with the Maryland Terrapins, who are fresh off of QB Tualia Tagovailoa's three touchdown effort on the road against the Michigan State Spartans.