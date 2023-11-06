NCAA is investigating former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions' potential sideline presence in Michigan State's season opener vs CMU

The NCAA's investigation into the alleged Michigan football sign-stealing scandal just continues to get more engrossing by the week. Connor Stalions, the former staffer who is accused of conducting illegal in-person scouting at many games on behalf of the Wolverines, is being further looked at for possibly being on the sideline of Michigan State's season opener at Central Michigan.

CMU announced that the NCAA is looking into the matter, which concerns a person speculated to be Stalions standing in the team's bench area, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach and Chris Vannini. If true, it would seem as if he was attempting to blend in with the rest of the Chippewas staff, which includes individuals who worked at Michigan during the same time frame as Stalions.

NEW: @TheAthletic has obtained more photos of the goatee'd sunglasses person on the Central Michigan sideline at Michigan State. CMU is looking into whether this is Connor Stalions. Story: https://t.co/79siEcZ89r pic.twitter.com/R5AyslTIWF — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 31, 2023

The former marine at the center of all this controversy resigned from his post as a Wolverines analyst over the weekend (initially reported to be fired, but the school denied it). It remains to be seen exactly how deep these purported transgressions go, but it would be quite surprising if Connor Stalions is the only individual to face consequences.

Michigan football battled MSU on Oct. 21, shortly after the NCAA launched its investigation. Big Blue destroyed the Spartans on the road, 49-0. Cheating would be bad enough, but going to such great lengths to gain an edge on a team currently 3-6 would be downright embarrassing.

Until an official ruling is made, however, fans should expect to see undefeated Michigan safely inside the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings (comes out every Tuesday). Its list of future enemies could be growing, though.