Texas Longhorns saw another key defensive piece move on Monday, as Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad announced he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. The decision comes shortly after Muhammad reportedly opted out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, a move that initially sparked speculation about his future, and that speculation has now been confirmed.

Muhammad, a junior from South Oak Cliff, leaves Austin after appearing in 41 games across three seasons in Burnt Orange. During his time with the program, he compiled 98 total tackles, one sack, and three interceptions. In the 2025 season alone, he recorded 30 tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and four pass breakups.

The announcement came via a heartfelt Instagram post, where Muhammad reflected on his journey and expressed gratitude to those who supported him along the way.

“First and foremost, I want to thank g-d for everything he has provided me with,” Muhammad wrote, via Orangebloods. “I want to thank my dad, my mom and my siblings and also my extended family for all the sacrifices they have made throughout my life to get me to this point…”

He continued by acknowledging head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff for helping him grow both on and off the field, while also thanking his teammates for pushing him daily throughout his three seasons in the program.

“With all that being said, I am beyond excited to officially announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 nfl draft,” he added.

Muhammad emerged as one of the most dependable members of the Longhorns’ secondary, consistently performing in high-pressure situations.

From returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Red River Rivalry to holding his own against elite competition, his versatility and football instincts stood out. He appeared in all 14 games during his first season and steadily built his role into that of a trusted defensive presence.

Texas now turns the page after finishing the regular season at 9-3 and missing the College Football Playoff. With roster turnover expected and an important offseason ahead, including portal additions and preparation for what could be Arch Manning’s final year, Muhammad’s departure marks another transition point for the program.