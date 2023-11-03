Michigan football has officially fired scouting analyst Connor Stalions after refusing to cooperate with the sign-stealing investigation.

The Michigan football sign-stealing scandal has taken a turn. The latest update reveals that the program has fired scouting analyst Connor Stalions, per Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.

“The University of Michigan has fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, a source tells Yahoo Sports. He was previously suspended with pay during the NCAA investigation into in-person scouting.”

Furthermore, Stalions was let go by the Michigan football team for not cooperating with the sign-stealing investigation, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. For that reason, the program felt it was necessary to let him go.

“Connor Stalions refused to cooperate with any internal or external investigations or discussions, source said.”

The sign-stealing saga might be coming near a conclusion. It's not clear why Connor Stalions refused to cooperate with the investigation. But it could be something that comes to light in the coming months.

Additionally, Michigan football could be going through some major changes. Stalions might be the first of many firings. But only time will tell if that's the case. The NCAA is still conducting a thorough investigation on the Wolverines.

It's been nothing but chaos for this team and somehow they hold an 8-0 record and are currently ranked second in the nation. Michigan is one of the favorites to win the National Championship this season.

With that said, more information is sure to come as this entire situation is no where near being over. Look for more updates as the college football world is keeping a close eye on the Michigan football program.