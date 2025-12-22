Jeremiah Smith wasn't born yet when Ohio State football stunned Miami for the 2002 season national title. But the Buckeyes wide receiver is aware of the chatter involving the Cotton Bowl matchup. He's fully healthy to take on the Hurricanes in the next round of the College Football Playoff.

He even vows he has “something coming” for the Hurricanes — as he stated in his Monday presser.

"They're still talking about it 20 years later… we've got something coming for them New Year's Eve." Jeremiah Smith on whether people still talk about the 2002 National Championship game with Miami down in South Florida pic.twitter.com/eUIJA0J6IX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Smith isn't shying from being confident in OSU. It comes with the territory of being the defending national champs.

Plus Smith already made good on one vow: How he'd never lose to Michigan after taking the 2024 loss.

Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith still facing red-hot Miami team

OSU is already an early 9.5-point favorite ahead of the Arlington, Texas contest. The Buckeyes will face a team hailing from the weakest conference among the Power Four.

But there's nothing “weak” about Miami than what many believe.

The ‘Canes were an underdog heading into College Station to face 11-1 Texas A&M. Many fans and analysts believed the Aggies would overwhelm Miami defensively and quarterback Marcel Reed would carve up the ‘Canes.

Miami rose as the one overwhelming Texas A&M, however. The pass rush grabbed seven sacks of the dual-threat Reed. Even star pass rusher Rueben Bain trolled the Aggies, head coach Mike Elko and star tackle Trey Zuhn after the game.

Bain plays better when he or the ‘Canes are provoked. The fear out of Columbus is that Smith may have poked the bear nine days before the Cotton Bowl.

Still, Smith is unapologetically confident about his Buckeyes. Both teams return to the national stage on the same field for the first time since that '02 season natty. Ohio State and Miami have the series tied at 2-2.