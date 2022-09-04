The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in the background.

First time at THE BIG HOUSE WAS EPIC pic.twitter.com/mKQsn0JnYt — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 3, 2022

The fireworks did not end there for RG3, as he also caught the attention of the internet with a particular call he made during a four-yard touchdown rush by Michigan football late in the fourth quarter.

RG3 had an interesting day in the booth pic.twitter.com/uOHJBe5XPj — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 3, 2022

It’s not always you tune into a college football game and hear “orgy” used by the commentators to describe a play, but it probably wasn’t the case at all here because that player who scored the touchdown for Michigan football was freshman quarterback Alex Orji.

Is that not the QB’s last name? — DLM718 (@DLM718A) September 3, 2022

In any case, the Wolverines had a successful start to their 2022 college football season, demolishing Colorado State to the tune of a 51-7 score. Cade McNamara started the game for Michigan football and went 9 of 18 for a touchdown. It was not a convincing performance for McNamara to look as though he’s a runaway winner of the still ongoing quarterback battle with JJ McCarthy, who also played in this game and went 4 of 4 for 30 passing yards.

McCarthy will get his start in Week 2 against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors also at Michigan Stadium next Saturday.

As for Robert Griffin III, he is definitely loving his career as a football analyst after an injury-riddled stint in the NFL.