Michigan defensive back Rod Moore is getting an NIL deal after making a key interception in the Wolverines' win over Ohio State.

Michigan football defensive back Rod Moore made a huge play to seal the win for the Wolverines last Saturday over Ohio State. Now, Moore is using that moment to help facilitate an NIL deal. Rod Moore is releasing a set of merchandise to commemorate the moment he “called game,” per On3.

Moore made an interception with less than a minute in the game for Michigan, when Ohio State was driving down the field deep into Michigan territory. The interception was arguably the play of the game for the Wolverines in a 30-24 win over the Buckeyes. Following the win, Moore described how the moment was a dream come true, and he called game on the field because he knew his play sealed the victory.

The dream is now helping Moore make some money off of his name, image and likeness. Moore is teaming up with an organization called The Player's Trunk to sell t-shirts and other items with the “called game” logo.

MICHIGAN FANS! 〽️ 〽️ Excited to announce I've teamed up with @theplayerstrunk to create some limited edition merchandise commemorating THE game! We all know how it ended!!! Click the LINK BELOW to grab a shirt and hoodie. Appreciate the support!!

“It’s a really cool idea and execution,” The Players Trunk co-founder Hunter Pomerantz said, per On3. Moore is getting the majority of proceeds from each item sold. Moore has an NIL Valuation of $205,000, according to On3. Moore's valuation has increased 23% over the past 10 weeks.

Moore and the Wolverines still have work to do on the field. Michigan plays in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, against Iowa. The Wolverines are getting back head coach Jim Harbaugh, who sat out the last three games due to a suspension from the Big Ten. Michigan enters the game undefeated at 12-0 and in the driver's seat for a spot in the College Football Playoff. A win over Iowa will certainly put the Wolverines in. A loss will cause the team to sweat out the final decision from the playoff selection committee.

Michigan and Iowa kick off Saturday at 8 Eastern.