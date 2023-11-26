Michigan defensive back Rod Moore is expressing his joy following a key interception he made in a game against Ohio State.

Michigan defensive back Rod Moore made a critical play to seal the game for the Wolverines on Saturday in a 30-24 win against Ohio State. The junior safety came up with a key interception that ended up sending Michigan football to the Big Ten Championship game. Following the game, Moore described the moment as something that he's always hoped for.

“It was a dream come true, making the game-winning play on one of the biggest games, probably, in college football history,” Moore said, per ESPN. “I was on the field, just looking like, ‘I just called game. I did that.'”

Moore's interception came in the fourth quarter, with Ohio State driving deep into Michigan territory with 25 seconds left. It was the play of a lifetime for the young man, who has played several snaps for the Michigan secondary this season. Moore added five tackles in the Ohio State game to his game-winning pick. He has a total of 24 tackles on the season for Michigan, who improved to 12-0 with the win.

The victory over Ohio State ensures the Wolverines a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. The team will play Iowa on Saturday in the title game. The Wolverines will certainly be favored to win that contest. If they do succeed, Michigan would be certainly guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan can still get to the playoff with a loss against Iowa, but they would likely need help from some other teams in other conferences to still make the playoff.

Michigan and Iowa kick off at 8:00 Eastern Saturday.