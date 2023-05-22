Shemy Schembechler, who was hired as Michigan football‘s assistant director of recruiting Wednesday, apologized after he resigned due to ‘likes’ of racist and objectionable messaging on Twitter.

Here is what the statement read, via a public relations firm in Arizona according to ESPN:

“Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underlay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the ‘Jim Crow’ era caused for Black Americans is wrong. I was wrong. We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community, or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters.”

Shemy Schembechler, whose first name is Glenn, was led to resign after it was discovered he engaged in what he called “flippant behavior” on Twitter. Schembechler ‘liked’ insensitive posts, which included some that suggested slavery and Jim Crow had a positive effect on strengthening Black individuals and families.

Schembechler is the son of longtime Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, who won 13 Big Ten championships with the Wolverines from 1969 to 1989.

His statement followed one from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel Saturday.

“We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Shemy Schembechler was previously an NFL scout with the Las Vegas Raiders. He also spent more than a decade working with Washington.