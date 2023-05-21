Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Man, the Wolverines just can’t catch a break, huh. Three days ago, the Michigan Football team hired legendary coach Bo Schembechler’s son Glenn to be part of their staff. This was supposed to mark a new era in Wolverines football, a new chapter after a tumultuous offseason and their CFP loss. However, shortly after his hiring, some disturbing information was revealed regarding the new coach’s Twitter tendencies. In light of that information, the younger Schembechler stepped down from his post, per a statement released to ESPN.

“Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football. We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Schembechler was hired by Michigan football to be their assistant director of recruiting. However, a search of Schembechler’s now-deactivated Twitter account showed some disturbing activity from the ex-staffer. His Twitter likes showed that Schembechler liked offensive and insensitive tweets. The most disturbing “likes” included tweets that implied that slavery and the Jim Crow era were beneficial to black people.

This hire and subsequent resignation of Glenn Schembechler is just the latest in a string of off-field troubles for Michigan football coaches. Earlier, head coach Jim Harbaugh was investigated for misleading an investigation into possible COVID-19 recruitment violations. In that same month, they fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is being investigated for “computer access crimes”.