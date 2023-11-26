Michigan acting football coach Sherrone Moore is overjoyed at the play of the football team following a 30-24 victory over Ohio State.

Michigan acting football coach Sherrone Moore is full of joy after leading his football team to a 3-0 record without coach Jim Harbaugh to end the 2023 regular season. Moore is dropping a truth bomb following the team's 30-24 victory Saturday over Ohio State.

“Coach said last night: ‘This is the ultimate team,'” Moore said, per ESPN. “We've got each other's back on the field, off the field, and we know that we're always going to respond.

“The guys don't flinch.”

Moore may find himself as a candidate for several head coaching positions this off-season, as he was able to guide Michigan past all distractions and into the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. Michigan sits at 12-0 on the season following the win over Ohio State. Harbaugh will resume his coaching duties for the conference title game, after sitting out due to a suspension from the Big Ten conference. The Michigan football program is accused of sign-stealing, and Harbaugh sat while the matter is being investigated. Moore has given Harbaugh a great deal of credit for this team's success, but he also wants to be sure people know that the team's responsible too.

“It goes back to the kids, how they prepare, how they attack things and how they work,” Moore added. “I'd be doing them a disservice if I try to be conservative. When they're going out there running 150s in the summer, blood, sweat and tears, working their tails off in the weight room, doing everything they can, they put the trust in me as a play caller on offense to be aggressive in these games.

“That's what they want, so that's what we gave them.”

Michigan football plays Iowa in the Big Ten championship on Saturday. Kick off is at 8:00 Eastern.