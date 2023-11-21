Michigan football player Blake Corum is sending out a defiant message and defending his head coach in the midst of an NCAA investigation.

Michigan football players are rallying together as a team and around their embattled coach Jim Harbaugh in the midst of some troubling waters for the program. Michigan running back Blake Corum sent this message in a Monday press conference, wearing a “Michigan vs. Everybody” sweatshirt ahead of a pivotal game against Ohio State. The Wolverines are under an NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing signs from other schools.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is serving a three-game suspension from the Big Ten conference following an NCAA and conference investigation into the program. Michigan filed a legal challenge to allow Harbaugh to coach, but dropped it last week. Harbaugh will serve out the rest of the suspension, which includes this Saturday's monster contest between Michigan and Ohio State. Both teams enter the game undefeated at 11-0. The game has major implications in the Big Ten championship race as well as the College Football Playoff.

“A lot of us would run through a wall for [Harbaugh], so it's definitely been tough, and going into the game without him, this is kind of just like adding fuel to the fire,” Wolverines running back Blake Corum said Monday, per ESPN.

Corum said that the team is not using this situation as a negative, but trying to stay positive and work together in the midst of the strife. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy also echoed those sentiments in the press conference.

Harbaugh already served a self-imposed suspension earlier this season by Michigan, but the Big Ten felt that wasn't enough. Michigan also parted ways with its linebackers coach and an analyst as the probe continues. Sherrone Moore is acting as head coach for the Wolverines during Harbaugh's absence, and is 2-0 as coach.

Harbaugh would be allowed to return to the sidelines for the Big Ten championship if Michigan appears in that game, or its bowl game.