Is it Sherrone Moore's time?

It finally happened. After all the speculations and all the rumors, Jim Harbaugh is indeed leaving Ann Arbor to return to coaching in the NFL. With Harbaugh no longer the head coach of Michigan football, all eyes are now on the vacant spot left by Harbaugh in Michigan, and many believe that Sherrone Moore is the next man for the job.

It's the sentiment being echoed by a lot of people, as highlighted by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic: “Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is considered the favorite to be the Wolverines’ new head coach, multiple sources say. Will be interesting to see if Michigan even considers external options.”

Moore's chances of landing the permanent job as head coach of Michigan football also appear to have gotten an indirect boost from the recent major hirings in the college football realm, as noted by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Will have Michigan candidates list out shortly, but it's offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore vs. The Field, which has been thinned by recent hires like Kalen DeBoer (Alabama) and Jedd Fisch (Washington). Given timing of change, would be fairly surprising if it's not Moore.”

It can be recalled that Moore served as the acting head coach of Michigan football in several games in the 2023 college football season when Harbaugh was serving suspensions. He did a great job filling in for Harbaugh, as he went undefeated in four games in place of the now Los Angeles Chargers head coach, and that included matchups versus the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes.