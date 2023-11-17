The sign-stealing scandal surrounding Michigan football gets more stunning by the week, as we now know why Chris Partridge was fired

Why won't they just leave “America's Team” alone? Michigan football continues to sink deeper into hot water regarding their alleged cheating scandal. The NCAA is said to have uncovered new evidence in its investigation that point to a new person of interest, as well as explain the reason for the abrupt firing of former assistant coach Chris Partridge.

“Breaking: NCAA presented Michigan evidence that points to a UM booster – “Uncle T” – as having partially funded the scouting scheme and an assistant coach, now-fired Chris Partridge, as attempting to destroy computer evidence, sources tell me and Dan Wetzel,” Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported.



Whoa. This story could easily be considered played-out to this point, but it somehow continues to become more compelling with each new development. Sources did tell Dellenger that they do not believe Partridge had knowledge of the illegal sign-stealing that was allegedly being perpetrated by former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions (also no longer with Michigan). Though, impeding an active investigation is not typically the mark of an innocent man.

It is certainly conceivable that Chris Partridge was merely instructed to clean up the mess carried out by Stalions, this Uncle T character and whoever else orchestrated this purported scheme. He has been with Michigan football since 2015 and was serving his first season as linebackers coach before being dismissed Friday morning.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is in the midst of a three-game suspension that was handed out by the Big Ten, has yet to be linked to any wrongdoing. But no matter how many individuals are removed, or how cooperative Michigan is with the NCAA, the backlash is likely to get worse for him and the program.