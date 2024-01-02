Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is making a promise to himself after helping his team win the Rose Bowl.

Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson said scoring a huge touchdown and defeating Alabama in the Rose Bowl was the best he's ever felt. But the Wolverine is making a promise to himself after Michigan put itself in the national championship.

“This is the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Wilson said, per The Athletic. “Now I’m going to one-up it.”

Wilson finished the Rose Bowl on Monday with four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown came at an absolutely critical time, as the Wolverines' wide receiver made the grab that helped the team tie the game and force overtime. Blake Corum went on to score in the extra period, and the Michigan defense got a huge stop that advanced the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff for the first time in three consecutive tries.

Wilson has been a key part of Michigan football's success this season. Wilson has a career high 45 receptions this season, for 735 yards and 12 touchdowns. He leads the team in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns.

Michigan football will need Wilson's help one more time as the Wolverines head to the national championship game against Washington. Washington outlasted Texas in the Sugar Bowl, behind a dazzling performance from Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix Jr. has already fired a shot at Michigan and the national championship sets up to be one of the most entertaining matchups of recent years.

Michigan and Washington play on Monday in the CFP final. Both teams enter the contest at 14-0.