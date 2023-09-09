The Michigan football is doing battle with UNLV football on Saturday, and it is the second game of Jim Harbaugh's three game suspension. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter handled head coaching duties during the Wolverines' week one win against East Carolina football, and his son, Michigan special teams coordinator and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh, is handling head coaching duties during the first half of the UNLV game. Running backs coach Mike Hart will coach the second half. Jim Harbaugh, on the other hand, spent his day at a different football game.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was working the chains at his son's football game this morning 🏈 Harbaugh is currently serving a three-game suspension for recruiting violations. (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/mCU05qyUjv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 9, 2023

The CBS broadcast of the game showed Harbaugh at his young son's football game on Saturday morning and he was helping out by working the chains. Harbaugh isn't able to coach the Michigan football team until week four when the Wolverines host Rutgers football, so he is finding other ways to be involved with the sport until then.

So far, Michigan has been fine with their head coach absence. The Wolverines won easily in week one against ECU with a 30-3 win, and they look to be on their way to another blowout win in week two against UNLV. The competition isn't too fierce during Harbaugh's suspension, but it's still a good sign to see Michigan taking care of business in this unique situation.

Next week, the final game that Michigan has without Harbaugh will be under the lights in Ann Arbor against Bowling Green football. The Wolverines are ranked #2 in the country and have national championship aspirations. Barring a major upset, Michigan should be 3-0 when they get their head coach back.