The Michigan football team has coasted to a 4-0 start, and during the first three weeks of the season, they did it without one of their best defensive players, Will Johnson. Johnson had an incredible 2022 campaign as a true freshman and he is expected to be one of the best defensive players in the country this season. He didn't play in the first three games because of a knee injury that resulted in surgery, but Johnson returned to the field on Saturday for Michigan against Rutgers. Having him back is huge for the Wolverines, especially with a road test against Nebraska coming up this weekend. Johnson is back, and he's feeling good.

“I’m feeling great,” Will Johnson said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “I’m excited to be back out there. Excited to be back out there every week. Just want to keep getting better every week because I think that’s just the biggest thing for me right now is just get better every week.”

Coming back from a big injury, it's expected that Johnson might be a little bit rusty. However, it sounds like he's truly back to 100% as he said he could've played during the first weeks for Michigan.

“I mean, if I had to, I definitely could have,” Johnson said in regards to playing before week four. “But, like I said, I just wanted to be my healthiest and the best I can for the team and not be vulnerable out there for me or the team, so we were just doing what worked out for the team at the time.”

It was definitely the right move by the Wolverines to keep him out. The Michigan football team didn't play any tough teams during that stretch, and risking the injury getting worse wouldn't have been smart. Now, Johnson is back at full strength, and that will certainly come in handy when the Wolverines take on Nebraska this weekend.