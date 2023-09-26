The Michigan football team is 4-0 after four easy wins against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers. None of those games presented big challenges for the Wolverines, but this week could be a little different as Michigan is hitting the road for the first time. So far this season, it's been all homes games, but a road game against Nebraska football is standing in the way of a 5-0 start. One of the biggest bright spots for the Wolverines so far this season has been quarterback JJ McCarthy. He currently leads all FBS QBs in completion percentage, and he's looking like one of the best this season at the position. While a road environment is usually tough on QBs, McCarthy is excited for this week's game.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, road games are probably my favorite,” JJ McCarthy said according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “I love the Big House, and it’s an amazing atmosphere, but there’s something about going into someone else’s building and hearing all the boos and feeling all the hate, like, it just — I’m getting chills right now. It just brings a different spark and ignites a different fire inside of us.”

McCarthy feeds off of the hate, and he always enjoys going into the stadium and silencing the opposing team's fans. That is the hope for him and Michigan this weekend.

“And, you know, there’s nothing better than going into a stadium that’s jumping and going crazy, and then by halftime, it’s as quiet as a mouse,” McCarthy continued. “So that’s what we’re going to try to do this weekend.”

The Michigan football team comes into this game as a big favorite, but McCarthy isn't taking Nebraska lightly. The Michigan QB has a lot of respect for the Cornhuskers.

“But, you know, tremendous respect for Nebraska and their defense,” McCarthy said. “Coach Tony White has done a great job. They’re very well coached, and I just can’t wait for it because it’s going to be a great test for us.”

Michigan vs. Nebraska will kick off from Lincoln at 3:30 ET on Saturday.