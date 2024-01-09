Michigan football's athletic director reacts to Jim Harbaugh catching the attention of pro teams

Monday was Michigan football's night. With a National Championship victory over Washington football, the Wolverines are surely in the middle of late-night festivities and celebrations. However, while some continue to savor the moment, others are already speculating about the future. This was seen in how head coach Jim Harbaugh was given questions on a potential NFL move following the victory.

While Harbaugh shut down questions, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel had some interesting comments regarding NFL teams' interest in Harbaugh.

“I understand why people in the pros would want to hire Jim Harbaugh and talk to him about being the coach,” Manuel said, as per On3 Sports' Andy Staples. “The man went to a Super Bowl. He won a conference championship. He went back to a conference championship — in that league.”

Jim Harbaugh's numerous accolades

Harbaugh's resume speaks for itself. Besides his success with Michigan, the veteran coach has shown he can compete out there in the professional scene. Harbaugh won NFL Coach of the Year back in 2011 and was on the brink of a Super Bowl title in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers.

And now back in the amateurs, Jim Harbaugh's three consecutive Big 10 titles and Monday night National Championship only emphasize what he is capable of.

With eliminated NFL teams already making moves following the conclusion of Week 18, it won't come as a surprise if some are already looking at Harbaugh for a potential return to the big league. However, based on how the veteran coach avoided postgame questions on personal career decisions, only time will tell if he will stay with Michigan football or not.