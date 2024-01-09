Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh launched a preemptive strike against impending NFL rumors.

The Michigan football team won its 12th claimed National Championship and first since 1997 on Monday night with a 34-13 win over Washington football.

The win gave Michigan its first ‘undisputed' title in several decades and lent further credence to Coach Jim Harbaugh's status as one of the best coaches in the business, college or pro.

Afterward, star running back Blake Corum had a stone-cold three-word comment for Wolverines fans who witnessed history from Houston to Ann Arbor and beyond. Coach Harbaugh made a move on the sidelines that would make Barry Sanders jealous.

As the smoke and confetti cleared in Houston Harbaugh took a late stage opportunity to address the media on what is sure to be the hottest topic of college football's off-season.

Michigan Football Coach's Stance on NFL Rumors

Harbaugh had a mouthful to say about the impending NFL off-season rumor mill according to a report by The Athletic.

“I just want to enjoy this,” he said. “I hope you can give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what’s next, what’s the future?”

The eccentric Michigan football coach Harbaugh also provided a suggestion for a potential future eulogy.

“Someday, when they throw dirt over the top of me or if somebody is eulogizing me…if they would simply say, ‘He was a Michigan man,’ that would mean everything to me,” he said.

Harbaugh Proves Doubters Wrong

The former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan football coach did his best work all season long, whether on the sidelines or off of it, en route to Michigan's first title since 1997.

He also silenced the doubters in the process, giving Harbaugh full license to pursue whatever coaching opportunity he wants this offseason, as soon as he's done celebrating, of course.