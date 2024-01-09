The College Football Playoff National Championship game between Washington and Michigan was nothing short of exciting. After Donovan Edwards kicked things off with two touchdowns in the first quarter (on two carries!), Washington somehow went into halftime down by just one touchdown. But, by the end of the game, it was the Michigan football team that walked away as national champions with a 34-13 win.

The final game of the four-team playoff field has come to an end, and the battle of true Big Ten Conference opponents was quite the spectacle to watch. And, it sure looks like this was Jim Harbaugh's final game as the Michigan football head coach with plenty of NFL rumors swirling.

With Washington driving down the field trailing by two scores late in the fourth quarter, Mikey Sainristil intercepted Michael Penix Jr. and brought it back all the way 81 yards to get inside the Huskies' 10-yard line. Moments later, Blake Corum punched the ball in for a touchdown to extend the lead to 34-13 and put the game away.

After the game, fans quickly took to X to celebrate the title, and it's safe to say the party is just getting started.

The Michigan football team edged out Alabama in the Rose Bowl in overtime and had been dealing with the drama of the sign-stealing scandal and Connor Stalions' dilemma all year. But, on January 8, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston, the Wolverines sealed the deal with a dominating win over Washington, and the rest is history as Jim Harbaugh won a national title at his alma mater.