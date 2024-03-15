The Michigan football team is hoping to get their 2025 recruiting class rolling after winning a national title, and a commitment from three-star linebacker Luke Metz could be coming soon. Metz is visiting Michigan this weekend and he has a couple other visits lined up as well, and he is planning to commit next weekend after also visiting with Alabama and Ole Miss.
“I’m going to Michigan this weekend, Bama next Thursday and then Ole Miss,” Metz said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I will commit after that visit Saturday or early Sunday!”
Luke Metz did release his top-six recently, and Michigan football didn't make that cut. However, the Wolverines are hoping to sway him with this upcoming visit. When Metz released his top-six, the schools he named were Missouri, Duke, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma and LSU.
Metz is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, and he is ranked as the #424 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #48 linebacker and the #47 player in the state of Georgia. He currently attends Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA.
Michigan football doesn't have a lot of action in the 2025 recruiting class yet. They currently have the #34 class in the country and they have landed just three commits. They are hoping that they can land a fourth after this weekend's visit.
Here is what Metz had to say about some of his top choices.
Missouri: “He's preaching that I'm needed and not wanted,” Metz said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “I've texted with him nearly every other day. My relationships are very genuine and real with the coaches. When it's SEC, it's transactional. It's hard to find genuine relationships in the SEC, and with Missouri it's been real.”
Ole Miss: “The SEC,” Metz said. “I want to play with the best. You've got to play with the best to be the best.”
LSU: “I definitely like coach Baker,” Metz said. “He offered me while he was at Missouri, and is recruiting me harder now that he's at LSU.”
Oklahoma: “They've been recruiting me for months and months,” Metz said. “I visited last month and it's special. The town doesn't even seem real.”
Duke: “They were one of the first, big power-five schools to take a chance on me, which meant a lot,” Metz said.
It is important to note that former Tennessee LB coach Brian Jean-Mary, who was recruiting Metz, is now back coaching at Michigan. That should help the Wolverines a lot here.
Luke Metz is from SEC country and it certainly looks like teams in the SEC have an advantage here. However, don't think that because a team wasn't in his top-six that they don't have a shot. Alabama wasn't one of those teams, and Metz has a crystal ball to commit to the Crimson Tide. We'll see what kind of visit Michigan football can put together, and maybe they can sway him.