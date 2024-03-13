The most bitter rivalry in all of college sports is between Michigan football and Ohio State. Not only is it the most bitter in college athletics, but it also one of the most hated rivalries in all of sports. The Wolverines and Buckeyes do not like each other, and Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford is making the move over to Michigan.
Michigan football has lost a lot of players and coaches to the NFL this offseason, and they just learned that RB coach Mike Hart will not be back next season either. The Wolverines were in need of a replacement, but no one expected the next coach to come from Ohio State football.
“Sources: Ohio State RB coach Tony Alford is expected to be the next running backs coach at Michigan,” Pete Thamel said in a tweet. “He's informed OSU officials that he's leaving. Football Scoop first reported him as a target.”
It's not often that you see someone from Ohio State going over to Michigan, and vice versa. However, we have seen two instances of it this offseason. Michigan linebacker Joey Velasquez transferred to Ohio State earlier in the offseason, and now Tony Alford is coming to coach for the Wolverines.
Alford has been coaching with Ohio State for awhile as he has been there since the Urban Meyer days. He started coaching with the Buckeyes in 2015 and he spent nine years with the team as their RB coach.
New Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore wasted little time making a big hire for the RB coach position. Losing Mike Hart was not ideal. He is a Michigan legend as he played his college football for the Wolverines, and he did a terrific job as the RB coach. Michigan has had one of the best running games in college football the past few seasons.
Because of the success that Michigan has had on the ground in recent years, this hire was a big one. The Wolverines needed to bring someone in with a proven track record and the ability to maintain the success that Michigan has had. Alford should be able to get it done, and it adds some juice to this already heated rivalry.