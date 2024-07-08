Four-star tight end Andrew Olesh recently announced the finalists for his college decision, and it came down to Michigan football, Florida, Alabama and Penn State. On Monday, he announced that he will be playing for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. This is a huge commitment for Michigan and it is their second one of the day. The Wolverines also landed a commitment from a four-star safety Ivan Taylor, who flipped from Notre Dame.

“BREAKING: Four-Star TE Andrew Olesh has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’5 215 TE from Center Valley, PA chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Penn State, & Florida State Ranked as the No. 3 TE in ‘25 (per On3).”

Andrew Olesh is a four-star prospect and the #84 player in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #4 TE in the country and the #2 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Olesh currently attends Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

This is a big commitment for Michigan football for a number of reasons. Obviously, Olesh is a very highly ranked recruit and he provides a nice boost to their class. Also, the Wolverines are taking Olesh right out Penn State's backyard. The Nittany Lions are a prominent Big Ten foe for Michigan, so that adds an extra element to this commitment.

Andrew Olesh shares his comments on Michigan football

Back before his commitment, Andrew Olesh shared some thoughts about the Michigan football team. He likes the way that Michigan uses their TEs, and he thinks that it could be good for him. He also has a good relationship with Sherrone Moore.

“I like how Michigan uses their tight ends,” Olesh said, according to an article from On3. “They’re about to produce a first-round draft pick at tight end in Colston Loveland and I feel like I can replace him and go in there and play considerably early. That is one of the reasons why I would want to go to Michigan. They use a lot of tight ends and sometimes use 13 personnel, which is great. Since they have a lot of tight ends on the field, that means I could potentially get more playing time if I go there. Coach Moore is easily one of my favorite coaches because he’s always contacting me daily. He’s either calling me or texting me to check in on me. He feels like family.”

This has been a great day for Michigan football recruiting. The Wolverines' 2025 recruiting class was not ranked inside the top-50 a couple weeks ago, and it is now one of the better classes in the entire country.