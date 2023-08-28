The wait is almost over for Michigan football fans as the Wolverines kickoff the 2023 season on Saturday at home against East Carolina football. Michigan is coming into the season ranked #2 in the country, and after two straight years of losing in the College Football Playoff, this team is hungry to win a national championship. The road to get there starts with ECU, and the Wolverines are coming into the game as huge favorites. Michigan is a 36-point favorite going into this one, but they aren't taking the Pirates lightly.

Michigan football will have Jesse Minter handling head coaching duties against East Carolina. He is familiar with ECU and knows that they are a team that can't be taken lightly.

“We have got a ton of respect for East Carolina,” Jesse Minter said according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “First and foremost, they’ve been a giant killer over the years. You look at their history. Fortunately for me, this is a team — my dad was a head coach at Cincinnati. As I was growing up, they were Conference USA team. I’ve seen this team for a long time and sort of just what they’re capable of doing with the type of athletes that they’re going to bring up here.”

Minter's familiarity with ECU should be helpful, and perhaps that's part of the reason that his game as head coach is this one. He knows the program well, and knows that the Pirates' coaching staff is a good one.

“So, so much respect for Mike Houston, their entire staff, and we definitely better be at our best to accomplish what we want to accomplish on Saturday.”

It sounds like Michigan has the right mindset going into this one. Even though they are huge favorites, they are respecting the opponent and preparing for a battle.