The first transfer portal departure of the offseason has hit the Michigan football program as wide receiver Tyler Morris will enter. Morris was the leading wide receiver for the Wolverines this past season, but the offense struggled mightily to throw the football. Morris was a junior this season, so it's not surprising to see him want to go somewhere else that will use him more.

“Michigan starting wide receiver Tyler Morris is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Former top-100 recruit with 39 career catches.”

Tyler Morris took to social media to officially announce the decision, and he shared a message regarding his choice.

“After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining,” Morris said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision, but I am excited for what the future holes. To my coaches, teammates and staff at the University of Michigan, I am incredibly grateful for the friendships and memories that I have shared with my brothers on and off the field. Thank you to my family, friends and everyone that has been part of this journey. I appreciate your continued support and look forward to the next chapter in my career. Go Blue forever.”

Morris was the leading wide receiver for the Michigan football team this year as he hauled in 23 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns. The Wolverines did not have much of a passing attack this season and they struggled mightily on offense. Things are expected to be better next season, but with one year of edibility remaining, Morris probably wants to head to a school with an air raid offense. Michigan will still be run-first.

Michigan has one more game remaining this season as they will find out which bowl game they are heading to within the week.