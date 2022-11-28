Published November 28, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Big Ten has meted out its punishments for Michigan State football over the team’s role in the attack on two Michigan Wolverines players last October.

To recall, the Michigan State Spartans have been the subject of multiple investigations over the past month after several of their players were caught on video attacking two Wolverines players, identified to to be Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows. The said incident happened in the tunnel of Michigan Statdium in Ann Arbor after the Wolverines beat the Spartans in their showdown.

Michigan State football previously handed out suspensions to eight players involved in the incident amid the investigation of the attack. Now, the Big Ten has also concluded its review of the matter and announced its decision for the Spartans and Wolverines in a statement.

The Big Ten slapped the Spartans program with a $100,000 fine for the incident. Khary Crump, who was seen on video hitting Gemon Green with his helmet, has been given an eight-game suspension for the 2023 season as well. That is on top of the four games he was suspended in this 2022 amid the investigation of the incident.

As for the seven other players, the Big Ten expressed belief that the suspensions the team gave them are sufficient.

Interestingly, the announcement also revealed that a member of the Michigan State football staff was involved in a different sportsmanship issue. However, the team has already addressed the concern.

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan football team, for their part, have been reprimanded for their failure to “provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas,” per Sports Illustrated.

The statement comes after Crump and six other players were charged with felony assault and misdemeanor violations.