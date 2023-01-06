By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal.

The violations involve contact with recruits during periods that the NCAA had ruled as “dead periods.” Another violation included using a defensive analyst for on-field coaching. Harbaugh may not have been truthful or cooperative with the NCAA investigators.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel explained Friday that the school had been made aware of the NCAA investigation.

“Yesterday we received draft allegations from the NCAA regarding our football program. We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate with this investigation. Out of respect to the NCAA’s enforcement process, we will not offer further comments.”

A Level 1 violation is rated as the most serious by NCAA standards. Michigan is also being investigated for Level 2 violations. Harbaugh could be subject to a suspension if the NCAA finds that the coach violated its rules.

Harbaugh has been the subject of recent rumors involving NFL teams. One of those rumors involve leaving his position as the head coach of the Wolverines and moving on to become head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Jim Harbaugh has said that he has spoken with the Panthers, but he does not anticipate coaching at any other location than with the Wolverines in 2023.

Michigan went through an undefeated regular season that saw them defeat archrival Ohio State and win the Big Ten title. However, Michigan’s season ended when they were upset by TCU in the College Football Playoff.