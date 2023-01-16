Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage.

Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates set for interviews in the coming week. Notably, former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton is an option for the Broncos. But Payton will come at a steep price.

Michigan president Santa Ono initially revealed Jim Harbaugh’s decision to return to the school.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel,” Ono wrote on Twitter.

Harbaugh was linked to a number of NFL teams aside from the Broncos. He was previously connected to teams such as the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. But through it all, Jim Harbaugh expressed his desire to return and coach football at Michigan.

The Wolverines have made appearances in the College Football Playoff during each of the past two seasons. However, they have lost in the first round in both years. Harbaugh is looking to lead Michigan football to a National Championship sooner rather than later.

The Wolverines are happy to have their head coach back. They will look to win a championship in 2023.