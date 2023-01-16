Jim Harbaugh is back. Michigan University president Santa Ono revealed that Harbaugh will be returning as the Wolverines’ football coach after a phone conversation. Ono revealed the news in a Twitter post.

Ono said the following in his tweet, “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”

It’s huge news for the University of Michigan, who has secured back-to-back College Football Playoff berths under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership.

Harbaugh said the following in a statement posted onto Michigan football’s Twitter account, “I love the relationships that I have at Michigan- coaches, staff, families, administration. President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, “Don’t try to out-happy happy.” Go Blue!”

Harbaugh was the subject of plenty of NFL rumors, with the likes of the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers expressing interest.

There were even reports of a contract disconnect between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

It was shortly after that report emerged that Santa Ono became publicly involved in the process, saying that he had had “positive” conversations with both Harbaugh and Manuel.

Now, Jim Harbaugh is back with Michigan football after a second straight offseason of rumors about a potential NFL return.

Santa Ono and the University of Michigan would be wise to make sure that Harbaugh is taken care of contractually before next offseason.

In the meantime, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines will be looking to get over the hump in the College Football Playoff in 2023.