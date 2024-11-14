The Michigan football team has been hot on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, and they are hoping to keep the momentum going as National Signing Day approaches. The Wolverines could be getting a commitment from four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng soon as he recently picked up a prediction to commit to Michigan.

“I've tossed in a 247Sports Crystal Ball pick for #Michigan to land Top247 linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng,” Tom Loy said in a post.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #107 player in the 2025 class, the #11 LB and the #18 player in the state of Florida. Owusu-Boateng currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Here is what 247 Sports’ Andrew Ivins said about Owusu-Boateng in his scouting report:

“Speed-and-space linebacker that can hawk down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks,” Ivins wrote. “Tips the scales at just over 6-foot, 200 pounds and appears to still have some growth potential with his lean, muscular build. Started prep career off in the DMV before arriving at IMG Academy where he emerged as a team leader in advance of senior season. At his best in chase mode, but has shown over the years that he’s willing to attack blockers or play around them. Tends to strike opponents when the opportunity presents itself. Has proven to be rather effective against the pass as he’s athletic and agile enough to mirror tight ends underneath or down the seam. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level. Might lack the payload at this stage to hold up against a true down-hill run game, but sideline-to-sideline range could lead to plenty of success on Saturdays.”

This would be a big commitment for the Michigan football team for a lot of reasons. Obviously Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is a top 2025 prospect, but he is also getting heavy attention from teams like Ohio State and Notre Dame. Winning recruiting battles over rivals is always big.

There is still time before signing day, and Michigan is hoping to land a few more big commits before this cycle is up.