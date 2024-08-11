The Michigan football team had more players drafted than any other school in the 2024 NFL Draft as they had 13 players hear their name called. Because of that, there will be a lot of new faces on the 2024 Wolverines squad. There are a lot of players that have been in the program and have been patiently waiting for their turn to come, but there are also some true freshman who could potentially see the field right away for Michigan.

EDGE TJ Guy should be seeing the field more in his senior year, but he also talked about some players behind him on the Michigan football depth chart that he has been impressed with. One of them is freshman Dominic Nichols.

“Dom [Dominic Nichols] could contribute,” TJ Guy said, according to an article from On3. “I stay on him every day. Everybody is gassing him up kinda because he’s been flashing, he’s been doing good things, but I stay on him, just as a guy that did that for me when I was younger, just so he doesn’t get complacent or comfortable, none of that, hear good things and just relax. He’s gotta keep his foot on the pedal.”

Nichols was a three-star recruit out of high school, but the Wolverines are known for taking three-stars and developing them into NFL talent. It sounds like Nichols could be at the beginning of that journey.

TJ Guy shares more about the EDGE position

Michigan football does have a couple returners at the EDGE position this year which is big, but they also have a lot of young talent there. It sounds like the present and the future is very bright.

“We have a bunch of EDGEs, a bunch of young EDGEs,” TJ Guy said. “You guys know the older guys, but after me and Kechaun [Bennett], they’re really all underclassmen and they’re really deep and everybody has a different skill set and everybody is talented in their own way. A lot of those guys are going to bring different things to the defense, but this defense is going to allow them all to flourish. They’re all going to do good things for us.”

The EDGE position is in good hands at Michigan, and the defense as a whole should be one of the best in the country this season.