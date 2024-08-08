The Michigan football team has a chance to pick up another big commitment as one of their top targets is committing in less than two weeks. Four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh is heavily considering the Wolverines, and he will announce his college decision on August 20th. Marsh will choose between Michigan, Texas, USC, Washington and Colorado.

“NEWS: Four-Star WR Andrew Marsh is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’2 180 WR from Katy, TX will announce his Commitment on August 20th. Where Should He Go?”

Andrew Marsh is the #58 player in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. He is the #8 WR in the class and the #13 player in the state of Texas. Marsh currently attends Katy Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas. Stealing a recruit right out of the Longhorns’ backyard sure would feel good for Michigan football.

Michigan football recently picked up an expert prediction to land Andrew Marsh

Good news here for Michigan football as they recently landed an expert prediction to earn a commitment from Andrew Marsh. The Wolverines’ 2025 class would get a nice boost if Marsh does end up committing.

“Michigan insider @LibbyOn3 has logged an expert prediction for the Wolverines to land 4-star WR Andrew Marsh,” On3 Recruits wrote in a post. “Marsh ranks No. 62 NATL. (No. 11 WR) in the 2025 class.”

Michigan is hoping to end up with a top-10 2025 recruiting class, and landing a commitment from Marsh would go a long way toward achieving that goal. It took awhile for this class to get going, but the Wolverines have had a good summer on the recruiting trail, and they are looking to keep the momentum going. They currently have the #15 class in the country, but if Marsh commits, that ranking should improve. This should end up being one of the better classes in the country.