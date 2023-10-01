The AP Top 25 poll for college football has seen many changes through the first five weeks of the year, but the first and second place spots have remained the same throughout. During all five weeks Georgia football has ranked No. 1 while Michigan comes in second every time.

Both the Wolverines and Bulldogs are 5-0, but the Wolverines have frankly looked like a better team than the two-time defending champions. The Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a win over unranked Auburn Saturday, winning 27-20. Meanwhile, the Wolverines trounced Nebraska 45-7. Michigan has won every game by at least 24 points while Georgia has now had two games within 10 points or less.

At this point in the season, Michigan is simply a more dominant team. This is particularly more evident than ever after the Bulldogs just came away with the win after the game was tied for part of the fourth quarter. This was also Georgia's first game on the road after playing their first four opponents at home. The Bulldogs notoriously had a “cupcake” schedule coming into the 2023 season, but aren't dominating the way they did last year when they smothered Auburn 42-10.

Aside from Georgia not blowing out opponents the way they normally would, Michigan's defense has simply dominated. The Wolverines have not given up more than seven points in a game all season! Even with coach Jim Harbaugh missing the first three games of the year due to a self-imposed suspension, Michigan didn't a step.

The Wolverines' offense behind quarterback J.J. McCarthy has room to improve as the third-year quarterback has yet to throw for 300 yards or more than three touchdowns. Still, McCarthy has been accurate outside of one three interception game this year. He hasn't had more than six incompletions in a game. The Wolverines have also been so good all year that they have not had to put up numbers offensively since they've had leads in every game.

Both Georgia and Michigan have yet to face their toughest opponents though, which will truly determine who's the top team. Michigan will face No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State while Georgia has battles against Florida and Ole Miss.

Overall, after this weekend's slate of games, Michigan football is deserving of taking over the No. 1 spot on the AP poll from Georgia, and knocking the Bulldogs out of first, at least temporarily.