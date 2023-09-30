For the second time in three weeks, Georgia football had their hands full with an SEC opponent. Instead of hitting the panic button, though, people are too busy talking about the game's hero, Brock Bowers.

The All-American tight end was unstoppable in Saturday's matchup against Auburn, making one incredible play after another to will the Bulldogs to a second-half comeback and 27-20 victory. His impressive touchdown late in the fourth quarter was the eventual game-winner and perfectly showcased Bowers' powerful blend of strength and speed.

The herculean effort had the football world buzzing. “Brock Bowers is unstoppable,” ESPN's Field Yates posted on Twitter/X. “No matter what you have dialed up, he’s just too good. What a player.” The star junior finished with eight receptions for 157 yards and the aforementioned score, leaving quite the mark in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

BROCK BOWERS POWERS HIS WAY TO THE HOUSE 🔥 Georgia retakes the lead over Auburn late in the 4th 👀pic.twitter.com/OzGruA6Fol — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2023

Dawgnation please appreciate Brock Bowers…..DGD status cemented!! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/aRMXkvNOkO — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) September 30, 2023

Monster weeks are becoming routine for Bowers in 2023, after he tallied nine catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in last week's route of UAB. With questions still surrounding quarterback Carson Beck, the two-time national champion has arguably never been more important to the offense than he is right now. Head coach Kirby Smart must continue to rely on this high-end talent the rest of the season.

Bowers' exceptional hands and elusiveness should come in handy when Georgia football returns to Athens for an intriguing meeting with Kentucky. The Wildcats trounced Florida Saturday and are also undefeated, so the Bulldogs might be in for another tough test next weekend.

Regardless of how Georgia looks, though, it seems inevitable that the Bowers train is going to keep rolling through defenses.