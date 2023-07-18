Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart had the perfect response to people accusing the Bulldogs of having a “cupcake” schedule.

After many have called the Bulldogs schedule easy and a “cupcake” schedule, Smart gave a simple but effective answer in response, “come play it,” per a tweet by Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart asked about the perception the Bulldogs have a cupcake schedule this year: “Come play it.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 18, 2023

However, naysayers aren't wrong that Georgia has an easy schedule. The Bulldogs have the lowest strength of schedule of all the teams in the SEC, per Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports. This isn't entirely Georgia's fault. They do not get full control of their schedule, and only get to determine their three non conference matchups. Yet, critics can point out that only one of their three non conference matchups are against a Power Five conference — longtime rival Georgia Tech.

Georgia's toughest matchups of the season will come against Tennessee and Auburn. However, they have several easier matchups against Florida, Ball State, Kentucky and UAB. The Bulldogs are noticeably lacking matchups against tougher opponents from the SEC including Mississippi State, LSU, and Alabama, which will certainly give them a leg up on their conference rivals.

Either way, winning the conference and championship is never an easy feat. Georgia does have a chance in 2023 to go for the three-peat after winning back-to-back national championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons behind an incredible defense. Still, they will have to repeat without quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was the quarterback for both national championship teams before the Los Angeles Rams took him in the 2023 NFL draft.

As Kirby Smart points out, just because the Bulldogs have an easy schedule doesn't mean the other teams across the SEC or college football could take advantage of the easy schedule. If the Bulldogs do win the SEC and/or national championship again, it's still a testament to the team's success.