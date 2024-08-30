The Michigan football team has won the Big Ten three years in a row, they have made the College Football Playoff three years in a row and they are the defending national champions. The Wolverines have built a ton of momentum over the course of the past three years, but not many people outside of Ann Arbor are expecting them to be as good this season.

Michigan football did lose a good chunk of their coaching staff, including head coach Jim Harbaugh as he is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Wolverines will have a new head coach, and they will have a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

Another reason why people aren’t super high on Michigan is the NFL departures. Michigan was loaded with talent in 2023, and that is obviously a major reason why they were the best team in college football. No school had more players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft than Michigan.

So, yes, this Michigan football team is going to look a lot different this season. Not many are picking the Wolverines to win a fourth Big Ten title in a row, and there certainly aren’t many picking them to win another national championship. However, these guys know what winning looks like, and they are coming into the season confident and ready to defend their crown.

Michigan will begin its 2024 season on Saturday night against Fresno State. Before the season gets going, let's make some last-minute predictions for the Wolverines' year.

Alex Orji will rush for 1,000+ yards

Right now, we still don't know who the quarterback of the Michigan football team will be. Davis Warren and Alex Orji are both still in the running, but it would be surprising if it wasn't Orji. Everything that we have heard this offseason indicates that Orji is the favorite. That could be wrong, but let's assume right now that Orji will trot out on the field Saturday night to take the first snaps for the Wolverines.

If Alex Orji does indeed win the job, he is going to have a big year on the ground. He is the best running QB that the Wolverines have had since Denard Robinson, but there are some question marks surrounding his passing game. We haven't seen him throw in games, so we just don't know what that part of his game looks like.

Still, we do know that Orji is a terrific runner. So good that Michigan couldn't keep him off the field last year. He is going to have a big year on the ground.

Michigan football will beat Texas

One of the biggest games on this Michigan football schedule is just eight days away as Texas will be coming to Ann Arbor in week two. The Longhorns are currently favored and they are expected to be the better team this year, but the Wolverines are going to surprise a lot of people in week two, and they are going to get that win.

This Michigan defense is going to be one of the best in the country, and they can keep the Wolverines in any game. That paired with the tough road environment will be too much for Texas, and Michigan will win a close one.

Michigan football will make the College Football Playoff

Michigan will finish the regular season with a 10-2 record, and they will end up making the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines losses will come against Oregon and Ohio State, but their resume will be good enough to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. With this new format, Michigan will also host a playoff game.

We're going to get specific here: Michigan will host Notre Dame in their home playoff game, and the Wolverines will get the win. They will make a good run in the CFP, but they will not win it all. Still, it will be a good first year for Sherrone Moore.

Michigan will kickoff against Fresno State at 7:34 ET on Saturday night from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Wolverines are favored by 20.5 points.