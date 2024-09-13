The Michigan football team is hoping for a bounce back win this weekend as they are hosting Arkansas State. The Wolverines dropped down to #17 in the AP Poll after last weekend's blowout loss to Texas. It wasn't pretty, and Michigan now needs to find a way to fix a lot of the problems that they have been having. This weekend's game is a good opportunity to do so as the Red Wolves should be the easiest team that the Wolverines will face this season.

After losing to Texas last week, the Michigan football team is now 1-1 on the season. The Wolverines picked up a win against Fresno State in week one, but they didn't look very good in that game either. The Wolverines were expected to cruise to a victory over the Bulldogs, but it ended up being a close game in the fourth quarter before Michigan was able to create some separation.

The ultimate goal for this Michigan team this season is to win a national championship, but they look far from a contender right now. They have a lot to figure out, and they have to do it quickly as #11 USC is coming to Ann Arbor in week four. If the Wolverines can beat the Trojans, they will have some hope going forward. If not, they are going to be in trouble.

First things first, Michigan has to get past Arkansas State this weekend. The Wolverines are big favorites and it would obviously be a complete disaster if they lost at home against the Red Wolves. This needs to be the game where the Wolverines figure some things out and create some momentum for themselves. Here are three predictions for the contest:

Jack Tuttle will come in at quarterback

There was a quarterback competition this offseason for the Michigan football team, and Davis Warren ended up beating out Alex Orji for the job. Jack Tuttle was in the competition as well, but he was unable to win the job because of an injury that he was dealing with. However, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said earlier this week that Tuttle should be good enough to play this weekend.

I predicted this offseason that Jack Tuttle would win the Michigan football QB competition. That was before the news on his injury came out. If it weren't for the injury, would Tuttle have won the starting job? He was higher on the depth chart than Davis Warren last year, and he definitely has the most experience out of anyone in the Michigan QB room. The Wolverines need to get their offense going, and now that Tuttle is healthy, he might end up being the man for the job.

Kalel Mullings will score his first touchdown

Kalel Mullings is currently Michigan's leading rusher, but he hasn't gotten into the end zone yet. This Michigan football team wants running the football to be their identity, and against a team like Arkansas State, they should be able to find some more success than they did in weeks one and two. Mullings should be able to have a big day and he'll find the end zone at least once.

Michigan will win 34-6

Arkansas State is not a very good football team, so the Michigan offense should be able to find some more success this week. The defense is still the strength of this football team, and they will make things hard on the Red Wolves all day long. Michigan will move to 2-1 with a 34-6 win on Saturday.

The Wolverines will kick off against Arkansas State at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. The game will be airing on Big Ten Network, and Michigan is currently favored by 22.5 points.