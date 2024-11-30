Nobody gave the Michigan football team a chance ahead of their game against Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday. The Wolverines were massive underdogs. The Buckeyes are ranked #2 in the country and Michigan has just six wins. Ryan Day had everything in his favor in terms of picking up a win against the Wolverines for the first time since 2019, and he couldn't get it done. The Michigan defense was dominant all day long, allowing zero points in the second half, and they beat Ohio State 13-10.

If you told someone before this game that Michigan was going to finish with 13 points and Davis Warren was going to throw two interceptions, that person would've assumed that Ohio State was going to cruise to a win. That person would be wrong.

The Michigan football team didn't find a lot of success on offense in The Game, but it didn't matter. The defense showed up. The Buckeyes drove down the field fairly easily on their first drive, but they had to settle for a field goal. They had some other golden opportunities to score, but a couple missed field goals and poor play-calling hurt them.

Michigan scored their lone touchdown after Will Howard threw an interception deep in his own zone. Howard threw a second pick when Ohio State was in the red zone. He did not play a good game, and it cost the team big time.

Now, Michigan is 7-5, and they will wait to see what bowl game they will head to. This is an awful loss for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, but they should still be able to make it to the College Football Playoff. They are 10-2 and it is unlikely that they drop out of the top-12.

Michigan has now won four games in a row against Ohio State. Here are three takeaways from the huge win:

Ryan Day needs to be fired if Ohio State doesn't win it all

Ryan Day has been criticized a lot for his previous three losses against Michigan. However, the past three Michigan teams have all been top-five teams. Two were in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines were led by Jim Harbaugh, one of the best coaches in all of football, in all three of those seasons (Sherrone Moore was acting head coach for last year's win), and the Wolverines were beating everyone. This year was very different.

Day and Ohio State couldn't have been gifted a better opportunity to beat Michigan this season. The Wolverines lost just about everything from national title team, and the game was in Columbus. Ohio State was favored by three scores. Just an incredibly embarrassing loss for the Buckeyes.

If Day doesn't lead this team to a national title, he needs to go.

Sherrone Moore just won over Michigan football fans

Year one for Sherrone Moore hasn't gone to plan. There's no doubt about it. However, he beat Michigan State and Ohio State. That is huge. The Wolverines are 7-5, and that's a problem, but if Moore can get a good offense next year, the Wolverines will be just fine. The defense is currently playing at a championship level and Wink Martindale has definitely earned another season after a shaky start.

Michigan's coordinator situation is complicated

Michigan football fans have had a lot of issues with their coordinators this season, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been sensational the past few weeks. However, the offense has still been a huge problem. It was a huge problem against Ohio State. The fact that the Wolverines won with their offensive performance is quite shocking. Sherrone Moore should be thinking about getting a new OC this offseason, but that doesn't mean Kirk Campbell shouldn't have a spot on the staff.

The Michigan football team finished the season 7-5, but this is the best 7-5 season Wolverines fans could have ever imagined.