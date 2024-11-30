In what will be remembered as one of the most shocking upsets in the 2024 college football season, Michigan football took down Ohio State 13-10. In the ensuing chaos after the game, Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore had to get some licks in after taking down his school's biggest rival, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

“You talk about a gritty performance. This is why you come to Michigan to win this game!”

After Ohio State fell short and turned the ball over on downs with 0:23 left to play, Moore turned to the Ohio State fans and waved them off.

The game ended, but the drama didn't stop there as Ohio State and Michigan fans met at midfield. Both sides put their hands on the other after Michigan tried to plant a flag at midfield.

Michigan football didn't have one of its best defenders, cornerback Will Johnson or its best pass-catcher, tight end Colston Loveland, in this contest due to injury.

Projecting Michigan football rivalry with Ohio State

Now 7-5, the Wolverines will wait to hear where they'll be playing for their bowl game. The 10-2 Ohio State Buckeyes are likely still assured a spot in the College Football Playoff; however, they're probably dropping well below the top five and closer to the Nos. 6 or 7 ranking.

Michigan has the nation's No. 9 ranked recruiting class incoming, per 247 Sports, highlighted by Bryce Underwood. The nation's top recruit is a quarterback from Belleville, Michigan just minutes from Ann Arbor. His scouting report from On3 speaks glowingly of Underwood's potential.

“Premier arm talent who is one of the more gifted high school quarterback prospects in the last 5-10 cycles. Combination of arm strength, pocket feel, processing ability and athleticism makes him the top quarterback in the 2025 cycle. Owns a wide-shouldered frame, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds with 10-inch hands at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season.

“Touts a big-time arm with the ability to drive the ball with velocity to all levels of the field. Has the ability to touch every area of the field with ease. Throws a very tight spiral that amplifies the velocity on the tail of his passes. Has shown advanced skill as a passer. Comfortable delivering over the middle of the field from within the pocket. Consistently sticks the ball on receivers against tight coverage.

“Shows the ability to layer passes with touch and high-level location, especially downfield. Demonstrates the best pocket presence in the cycle entering the senior season. A vertical mover in the pocket who navigates pressure at a level well beyond his years.”

The Wolverines also have a commitment from the nation's No. 11 recruit, OT Andrew Babalola.