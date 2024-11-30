Michigan football running back Kalel Mullings ripped into the Ohio State Buckeyes after the Wolverines' shocking win in Columbus. Head coach Sherrone Moore is officially 2-0 against his heated rival; however, this upset is not the only thing fans are talking about. Another Ohio State-Michigan brawl broke out, this time in the postgame. This fight was among the ugliest in recent memory for college football.

Kalel Mullings was interviewed after the incident by Fox Sports' sideline reporter Jenny Taft and did not hold back his thoughts on the Buckeyes' reaction to their crushing loss.

“Some people, they gotta learn how to lose…Classless, in my opinion.”

Michigan football wins its fourth straight game over Ohio State

For so long, Ohio State had the physical and mental edge over Michigan in “The Game.” Between 2004 and 2019, the Buckeyes won 15 out of 16 meetings between the two historic rivals. That dominance is a relic of the distant past, as the Wolverines now have the clear upper hand in this matchup. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has now lost four straight games to Michigan, with this defeat being the most crushing one.

In recent meetings, Ohio State and Michigan had close odds and were playing for Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths. That was not the case Saturday afternoon, at least for the Wolverines. Michigan football was a 20.5 underdog heading into Columbus and still dominated the line of scrimmage for the fourth straight season. The battle in the trenches has been the key to this rivalry's turnaround and it was no different today.

Sherrone Moore's team rushed for 172 yards on 42 carries compared to 77 yards on 26 carries from its heated rival. Kalel Mullings led the charge on the ground, running for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes' inability to run consequently made them a one-dimensional offense, and quarterback Will Howard chose a bad time to have a poor game. The senior completed only 175 yards and threw two game-changing interceptions.

Ultimately, this is a devastating loss for Ohio State and a massive victory for Michigan. The Wolverines were ending a tough first season under Moore with five defeats, but now they are heading into their bowl game and offseason with a ton of momentum. If Michigan football can dominate the interior against the No. 2 Buckeyes, it can do the same against any team in the country.

Overall, the formula is there for this program to return to where it belongs. Sherrone Moore knows this, and his postgame comments show that Saturday was likely just the beginning.