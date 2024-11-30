Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day drew massive criticism following Saturday's 13-10 loss to Michigan. Not just because of losing 13-10 to the unranked Wolverines at home, though. But for this chaotic scene:

Day, meanwhile, fixed his eyes on the scuffle between Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes head coach immediately addressed the melee with reporters.

“I don't know all the details of it,” Day began, indicating he didn't have a clear view of the fight.

However, “these guys were trying to plant a flag on our field, and our guys weren't going to let that happen.”

Regardless, many called out Day for how he coached the game, then handled the final scuffle.

“Certainly, we're embarrassed by the fact we lost. But there's prideful guys on this team that weren't just going to let that happen,” Day concluded.

Fox Sports analyst and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho put the head coach on blast after the brawl went viral.

“Ryan Day, your whole team is in the midst of a brawl, and you’re on the sideline asking ‘what happened?' Huh!?” Acho asked on X. “Get your butt on the field and command your players go to the locker room.”

Fox Sports radio host Aaron Torres was another one ripping the Ohio State head coach during the loss.

“Ryan Day is about to get himself fired because he and Chip Kelly would rather try to prove they're tougher than Michigan in the trenches, rather than just throwing to one of his 237 NFL wide receivers,” Torres said. “What a world.”

Day has taken four straight losses to the Buckeyes' top rival now. He's 1-4 all-time versus the Wolverines. But his only victory came in 2019. The Ohio State coach also loses to Sherrone Moore for the first time.

The loss puts Ohio State in danger of missing the Big 10 title game, now that OSU has two losses. Penn State controls its own destiny thanks to Michigan's upset. Indiana is another still in the hunt for the conference title, though the Hoosiers need the Nittany Lions to lose.