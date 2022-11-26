Published November 26, 2022

By Steve Zavala

J.J. McCarthy has been on top of his game in the Michigan Wolverines’ must-win rivalry showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

With the lack of production from the Wolverines on the ground, McCarthy has decided to put the offense on his back. The sophomore passer connected with wideout Cornelius Johnson for a pair of 65-plus-yard touchdowns in the second quarter, and in Michigan’s opening drive of the second half, he ended up finding a wide-open Colston Loveland for a crucial 45-yard touchdown.

McCarthy made notable history with his third passing touchdown of the contest, as he became the first Michigan player to tally three touchdown passes of 45-plus yards against Ohio State.

This feat sure is quite impressive for McCarthy as even though the likes of Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh guided the Wolverines to pivotal victories over the Buckeyes, they each did not manage to log three 45-plus yard passing touchdowns in The Game.

In the big picture, McCarthy is looking to do his part to help Michigan notch a second consecutive win over Ohio State, which would then secure the Wolverines a spot in next week’s Big Ten title game. Michigan is also aiming to clinch back-to-back 12-win campaigns for the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era.