Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is a hot name in NFL draft circles. The National Title winning quarterback certainly has the physical attributes and the championship pedigree to be a star at the next level, and if McCarthy had gone to a school that didn't often win with a physical running game and a lights out, historically elite defense, then his stock may even be higher. But in the NFL, McCarthy likely won't have the luxury, at least not immediately, of starting for a team that is the clear-cut front-runner to win a Super Bowl. McCarthy will need to develop, and as is often the case for quarterbacks of any age, having a bonafide star receiver to throw the ball to is of paramount importance.
While participating in one of lord knows how many interviews this week, JJ McCarthy was asked by CBS Sports which three NFL receivers he'd be most excited to throw to. Two of McCarthy's picks were predictable, while his third choice comes as a surprise not only given the receiver's status within the league, but also because he's an Ohio State Buckeye.
We asked J.J. McCarthy to give us 3 NFL wide receivers he'd love to throw to.
His answers were pretty interesting! pic.twitter.com/rWcLAq6s58
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 1, 2024
Depending on who is doing the evaluating, JJ McCarthy is somewhere between the 4th and 6th highest-rated quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class. He'll likely be a 1st round selection, and the Raiders and Vikings — along with Sean Payton's Denver Broncos — are two of the more commonly agreed upon potential landing spots for McCarthy according to draft most experts. Pairing McCarthy with either Justin Jefferson or Davante Adams would certainly help the rookie quarterback adjust to life in the NFL.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an interesting choice, and it's not just because as a Buckeye, he's a sworn rival of the Wolverines quarterback. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't believe that JSN's future isn't remarkably bright, but at least for the time being, he's the one name in a trio with Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams that stands out as an obscure pick. Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished his rookie season with 63 receptions (9th among rookies), 628 yards (10th among rookies), and 4 touchdowns (8th among rookies).
And again, he's a Buckeye.
The Seahawks have informed quarterback Geno Smith that he'll be on the roster in 2024, but there's nobody around the league who believes that Smith is the long-term answer at quarterback. Smith, a 2nd round pick in 2013, followed up his stellar Comeback Player of the Year season in 2022 with a solid, but back-down-to-earth 2023. Smith is 33 years old and already trending the wrong way. Seattle could opt to bring McCarthy in and give him a chance to compete with Smith for the starting job.