As CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein says, there is a dark side of March that people often forget about in the midst of all the madness. Michigan State basketball and head coach Tom Izzo found themselves as victims of a brutal heartbreaker in the NCAA Tournament, courtesy of Kansas State, and that fickle gal, Lady Luck.

The No. 7-seeded Spartans knocked off No. 2 Marquette last weekend to clinch Izzo’s astonishing 15th Sweet Sixteen appearance. And they seemed to be on the verge of victory against the No. 3 Wildcats Thursday night. However, Markquis Nowell put himself in ratified air with 20 points and 19 assists, capped off by some truly mind-boggling plays.

The end result was a 98-93 loss for Sparty that left perhaps a tad of bitterness from Izzo.

“Give [Kansas State] credit. They banked in two shot clock 3s. They made some big plays, but some of those big plays weren’t big plays, they were lucky plays,” the legendary coach said postgame according to Kyle Boone of CBS Sports.



Izzo did go on to say that Kansas State was the better team, but fans will likely hone in on the comments above and perceive them as self-pity. Technically, he is right. Michigan State basketball had a three-point lead in overtime before laying witness to some incredible plays and bad breaks just as he described. Still, that is the package deal of March Madness. Lamenting it might just make for a more fitful night of sleep for Izzo.

It was still another impressive entry on a lengthy résumé that includes almost 700 wins, eight Final Four appearances and a National Championship. Izzo and the Spartans know the highs and lows of the NCAA Tournament all too well. It is only a matter of time before the pendulum swings back in their favor.