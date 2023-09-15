In a shocking turn of events, the Michigan State football program has suspended its fourth-year head coach, Mel Tucker, amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving prominent activist Brenda Tracy. Tucker was suspended after allegations went public, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. While a formal hearing to determine Tucker's fate won't occur until early October, it appears increasingly likely that the Spartans will need to find a new head coach.

Tucker, who at the time signed a groundbreaking 10-year, $95 million contract extension in 2021, was considered a long-term investment for the Spartans football program. However, his suspension, and what's thereafter, now puts Michigan State in a precarious situation. The university must now begin to prepare for the prospect of replacing Tucker, making it their third new head coach since 2007.

Nonetheless, the Spartans, being in the lucrative Big Ten Conference will more than likely boast numerous candidates for the potential opening. So, let's see who could be some strong candidates for the job.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mike Elko, Duke

Mike Elko, currently the head coach at Duke, achieved a remarkable nine-win season in his head-coaching debut in 2022. His extensive Power Five assistant coaching experience, most notably at Notre Dame and Texas A&M, positions him as a seasoned candidate. Elko's tenure under Dave Clawson, one of college football's respected builders, has fortified his coaching acumen. Notably, Elko's strengths lie in defensive strategy, turnaround projects, and fostering winning cultures, making him an excellent fit for the Spartans.

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi boasts an impressive coaching pedigree, with extensive Power Five experience at Pittsburgh. Since 2015, he has led the Panthers to a 63-41 record and an ACC championship. What makes Narduzzi a compelling candidate is his deep connection to Michigan State football, where he served as defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014. His intimate knowledge of the program's ethos and its historical success under Mark Dantonio could place him at the forefront of Michigan State's potential coaching search. While questions may arise regarding offensive strategy, Narduzzi's alignment with the program's values and his potential to rejuvenate the defense make him an appealing option.

Lance Leipold, Kansas

Lance Leipold is a coach with a proven track record of success. He notably achieved a historic run of six Division III national championships at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. But where he's really made his name is with Kansas. In just his second season at with the Jayhawks, he secured a bowl bid, a notable accomplishment for a team that had previously struggled. He's currently 10-17 at Kansas, where he continues to improve in the win column.

Mike Tressel, Wisconsin DC

Mike Tressel has a strong connection with Michigan State football, having served as an assistant coach within the program for over a decade. During his tenure with the Spartans, he played a pivotal role in the team's success, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. His deep understanding of the program's culture and history could be invaluable in maintaining continuity.

Sean Lewis, Colorado OC

Sean Lewis made history as the head coach of Kent State, securing the first bowl game win in the university's history. His tenure at Kent State was marked by relative success, considering the challenges of coaching at a school not traditionally known for its strong football program. Over his five seasons at Kent State, Lewis went 24-31 record, showcasing his ability to compete in a tough environment. However, now is where he's making his name known, as Colorado's offensive coordinator, where the Buffaloes are lighting up the scoreboard.